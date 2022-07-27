The Grand High Witch herself, Pauline Hanson, has emerged from the dark and racist shadows in which she lives to make it known to all that she’s still a wicked villain of unnatural design. Has someone tried pouring water on her just to see if she’ll melt? Clove of garlic, perhaps?

Human equivalent to the end pieces of a loaf of bread, Pauline ‘Who Asked’ Hanson, walked out of Senate on the second day of the 47th Parliament.

President Sue Lines began the day by acknowledging the original custodians of the land on which they gathered, the Ngunnawal and Ngambri peoples.

Like clockwork — if the clock was made in a racist lab, had racist hands and all the numbers were somehow also racist — festering petri dish Hanson decided to up and leave, shouting “no, I won’t and never will” as she departed.

Day two of the 47th Parliament and racism has reared its ugly head. Pauline Hanson disrespectfully stormed out of the acknowledgement of Country in the Senate, refusing to acknowledge “those people.” You want to make parliament safe? Get rid of racism. — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) July 26, 2022

Pauline Hanson, you are ignorant and you are racist. — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) July 26, 2022

She later gave quotes to AAP, which we will now summarise without any drastic shifts or embellishments.

“Blah blah racist shit! What about me? What about Pauline Hanson?” she (pretty much) said.

“When equality isn’t specifically about me or soggy saltines who look just like me, I get mad. I crave attention. Blah blah racism.”

She also complained about acknowledgement to country being on flights and how it’s dividing the nation. Sure, we have to cover the fucked up actions of this rotten tomato, but there is no way in hell we will be giving her comments more airtime.

Pauline Hanson just displayed once again in the Senate this morning why she is an inappropriate person for any Parliamentary role. Welcome to Country is an essential element of Australian democracy- Xenophobia isn’t! — 💧🌱Michael Springer🕯 (@MichaelSpring17) July 27, 2022

It’s well and truly time for Pauline Hanson to fuck off back to the fish n chip shop. #auspol — Luke Bartolo (@LukeBartolo1) July 27, 2022

what if the Senate walked out on Pauline Hanson? Just a thought. — jonathan green 💉💉💉💉 (@GreenJ) July 27, 2022

Oh, and by the way, Miss “I won’t and never will” the rancid radish sat through 2019’s acknowledgement of country without leaving the room or saying a word.

So much for being impossibly offended by it and standing up against “division” in the nation. I’m surprised Hanson is trying to stand up for anything in this country, to be honest, she’s about as effective as a white crayon and as fragile as one too.

Here are the receipts, if you’d like to laugh at Hanson. Who am I kidding, I know you’d LOVE to.

The attention seeking, red bampot from QLD was present in the Senate at the last parliament opening where this acknowledgment of country was given.



And said nothing.



Since the election almost rendered her irrelevant, expect her desperate, grab-any-headline stunts to increase. pic.twitter.com/4Or3muZRLM — Ronni Salt (@RonniSalt) July 27, 2022