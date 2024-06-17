Pauline Hanson Refuses To Take Robert Irwin Cartoon Down After His Legal Threat: ‘Lighten Up’

Pauline Hanson and One Nation have mocked Robert Irwin after he started a legal battle with the political party, claiming he was defamed when they used his image in the cartoon series Please Explain.



ICYMI: One Nation shared their *attempt* at satire with a video called ‘The State Of Queensland’ last week, starring a cartoon version of Robert Irwin and Bluey. The pair toured Queensland and discovered things weren’t as they seemed, with the caricatures pointing out what the political party believes are major failings in the state.

Irwin engaged lawyer Zoe Naylor, who alleged the use of his likeness was both “unauthorised” and “deceptive”.

“The unauthorised use of our client’s image in this context is particularly egregious, as it manipulates the truth and misrepresents our client’s personality, values and beliefs,” the legal letter said.

His legal team demanded that the video be removed from all platforms, which One Nation has refused to do.

Bluey and Robert Irwin didn’t sign up for this!!! (Image:YouTube One Nation, Please Explain)

READ MORE Robert Irwin Threatens To Sue Pauline Hanson For Defamation Over His Depiction In Her Cartoon

Hanson’s chief of staff, James Ashby, has now poked fun at Irwin’s reaction.

“It’s hard to know exactly what Robert is offended by, because the reality is Robert was the hero in the episode, not the villain,” he told ABC.

“I think Robert just needs to lighten up. I really think he’s [kicked] an own goal here. His dad always had a good sense of humour and most Queenslanders, most Aussies, always saw that larrikin side of Steve.”

He went on to extend an invitation for Irwin to meet up for a steak dinner, and thanked him for bringing more attention to their controversial cartoon.

“I don’t think Robert’s really thought this through. [It’s] obviously poorly advised by somebody, either his lawyers or a media person. People that have never even seen the cartoon series before are now well aware of it,” he said.

“So if anything, he’s done us a favour and I say ‘thank you’ to Robert for that.”

Wait until the Bluey stans hear about the video. (Image: YouTube One Nation, Please Explain)

The party confirmed they have “no intention” of removing the video from any platforms. The video currently has 71K views on Facebook and 201K views on YouTube.

Pauline Hanson calls Robert Irwin out on X

Hanson also told Irwin to “lighten up” on X (formerly Twitter), while also spruiking her $10 a month membership to fund Please Explain and her Senate Vodka and Gin line. Hustlers are gonna hustle, I guess.

“You might have heard that last week’s episode of Pauline Hanson’s Please Explain resulted in a cease and desist letter from Robert Irwin, demanding we take the episode down,” she wrote.

You might have heard that last week’s episode of Pauline Hanson’s Please Explain resulted in a cease and desist letter from Robert Irwin, demanding we take the episode down. I can confidently say we won’t be taking the episode down and I’m hoping Robert decides to lighten up a… pic.twitter.com/ZaaCXKZrIK — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) June 17, 2024

“I can confidently say we won’t be taking the episode down and I’m hoping Robert decides to lighten up a bit. This episode highlighted the struggles many Queenslanders are facing due to the serious failures of the Miles Labor state government. We won’t let that message be shut down.”



If Irwin needs to “lighten up”, perhaps Pauline Pantsdown could whip out some good old Pauline Hanson commentary, and we can ask Hanson to do the same?



Feature image: YouTube One Nation, Please Explain