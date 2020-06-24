Like clockwork, yesterday’s announcement that Nestlé will be pursuing an immediate name change for both Allen’s Red Skins and Chicos has enraged the very soul of Senator Pauline Hanson, famous for her hardline stance against the easily offended.

Nestlé announced yesterday that it would be changing the name of the enduring confectionary lines in the coming months, asserting in statement that “these names have overtones which are out of step with Nestlé’s values, which are rooted in respect,” and that “this decision acknowledges the need to ensure that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues.”

This morning, Senator Hanson has erupted at the announcement, which negatively affects zero people, somehow making the wild leap in logic that the move reflects her own resistance to being “banned.”

In a Facebook post, Hanson labelled the decision “pathetic,” and stated that “I keep telling people that caving in to the hysterical left’s demands only makes things worse.” And in this particular performance, the role of “worse” is being played by “good as hell, actually.”

REDSKINS, BEER, CHICOS, CHEESE AND CHESS ALL CALLED RACIST!Pathetic, this is the only way to describe the way… Posted by Pauline Hanson's Please Explain on Tuesday, 23 June 2020

‘Course this is Hanson’s MO all up and down – hook into inconsequential cultural shifts that she can then hold up as examples of inner-city leftism “gone mad.” Which, in turn, galvanises her online presence (mostly Facebook); further pushing her own agenda by creating a culture war which makes it seem like those in charge are too concerned with trivial small things and have lost sight of the “real” issues.

But on the other hand, it makes her look like a big fucken friendless crybaby idiot as well. There’s two sides to every story, etc.

Rule of thumb: Anything Pauline Hanson has a massive whinge about has a 99% chance of actually being an objectively good thing.