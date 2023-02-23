Paul Mescal has opened up about a confrontation he had with a woman who groped him out the front of the Almeida Theatre.

The Oscar nominated actor and star of Normal People spoke to ES Magazine about the incident, saying the woman “put her hand on my ass” as he posed for a photo with her. What the fuck?

The groping [allegedly] occurred outside of the Almedia Theatre in North London, where he was starring in a production of the Tennessee Williams play A Streetcar Named Desire.

Mescal told ES Magazine that he initially thought the woman’s *strategic* hand placement was an accident. And I don’t think that any groping should be given the benefit of the doubt TBH.

“As we posed for it, she put her hand on my ass,” he said. “I thought it was an accident, so I like [moved away] but the hand followed.”

Mescal was rightfully pretty pissed off with this gross behaviour and confronted the woman right there, and honestly, king shit from Paul.

“I remember tensing up and feeling just, like, fury. I turned to her and said: ‘What’re you doing? Take your hand off my ass.’”

Obviously, the circumstances of this confrontation weren’t the ideal sitch for Mescal, with him telling ES Magazine that the public call out was the “last thing” he wanted to do.

“It was uncomfortable for everyone involved – but it was really not OK. It was so gross, creepy.”

Mescal said that his experience with fame has been overall pretty positive, but that you do get some dickhead behaviour that comes with being in the spotlight.

“97% of it is really nice – then 3% is somebody, like, grabbing your ass.” He said.

The groping comes off the back of multiple reports of rowdy and even abusive behaviour from UK theatre audiences that have prompted changes to the way shows are advertised.

Phrases like “the best party in town” have been removed from theatre show ad campaigns. Following advice from the UK’s largest theatre operator, Ambassador Theatre Group to try to curb the unruly behaviour from patrons.

Seriously, can people no longer do their jobs without the risk of groping and abuse?

If you’re planning on going to a theatre show (or just out in public) anytime soon, please keep your hands to yourself.

And remember, it costs nothing to not be an asshole.