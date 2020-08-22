Parramatta Marist High School in Sydney’s west has condemned the behaviour of several students who filmed themselves attacking a classmate while shouting racist remarks.
A 20-second video, which was shared on platforms like Snapchat and WhatsApp and later obtained by 7 News, shows a student lying on the ground, as others pile on to him.
It shows the boy struggling on the ground as the person filming shouts “get that motherfucker”, while another is heard yelling “George Floyd challenge”.
The person filming is then heard using a racial slur as he walks away.
The “challenge” refers to African American man George Floyd, who died during an arrest in May of this year, when police officer Derek Chauvan pressed a knee on his neck.
In a statement about the incident, published on the Parramatta Marist website, the local Catholic Education Diocese said that it has taken action:
Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta has been made aware that some students from Parramatta Marist High recently physically assaulted another student at school. We are appalled by the conduct of these students and that racist and offensive language was used during this incident. As you would expect, the school has informed the police.
Student safety and wellbeing are the things that matter most for every Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta school. There is no tolerance for violence or harassment and this behaviour diminishes us all.
The school is working closely with the family of the student who was assaulted to ensure his safety and wellbeing. Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Wellbeing staff will provide support, including counselling services to any students who require it.
All students who are known to have been involved in this altercation, other than the student who was assaulted, will remain at home until the process of investigating the matter fully is completed. When the school’s investigations into this matter are concluded, we will respond in a way that reflects the very serious nature of the behaviour.