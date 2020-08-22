Parramatta Marist High School in Sydney’s west has condemned the behaviour of several students who filmed themselves attacking a classmate while shouting racist remarks.

A 20-second video, which was shared on platforms like Snapchat and WhatsApp and later obtained by 7 News, shows a student lying on the ground, as others pile on to him.

It shows the boy struggling on the ground as the person filming shouts “get that motherfucker”, while another is heard yelling “George Floyd challenge”.

The person filming is then heard using a racial slur as he walks away.

The “challenge” refers to African American man George Floyd, who died during an arrest in May of this year, when police officer Derek Chauvan pressed a knee on his neck.

In a statement about the incident, published on the Parramatta Marist website, the local Catholic Education Diocese said that it has taken action: