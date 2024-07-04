Pro-Palestinian Protesters Arrested After Scaling Parliament House In Wild Scenes

A group of pro-Palestinian activists climbed Parliament House and put large banners in support of Palestine on Thursday morning, resulting in in a lockdown of the public entrance of Parliament and multiple arrests.

Timed to coincide with American Independence Day — a.k.a. the 4th of July — the fiery demonstration included chants and signs criticising the war in Gaza and the Australian government’s response to it.

READ MORE Two Black Star Pastry Employees Claim They Were Sacked For Wearing Keffiyeh While On Shift

Bold black banners reading “war crimes enabled here” and “Palestine will be free” were hung at the highest point of the building’s entrance, which attracted a large crowd of passers-by and reporters.

As well as chants and signs, the group also reportedly used their high ground to throw paper planes detailing the list of “war crimes” the Australian Government had allegedly committed.

In addition to a protest of the war in Gaza, the activists also showed solidarity with Indigenous and First Nations issues, chanting: “Always was, always will be, Aboriginal land.”

In a statement, the group identified themselves as the ‘Renegade Activists’, and shared photos of the protest.

“On this occasion of blood-soaked American flag waving, we declare to the Australian Government, we will continue to unmask you and to resist,” read the activists’ statement, apparently slamming Australia for backing the United States in international conflicts.

Liberal Senator James Paterson condemned the protest and called for an investigation into the security threat.

“This is a serious breach of the Parliament’s security. The building was modified at great expense to prevent incursions like this,” he stated.

Three men and one woman were arrested by Australian Federal Police officers at midday on Thursday, and have been banned from entering Parliament House for two years.

At the same time as the pro-Palestine protest, a group of climate protesters entered the foyer of Parliament House and glued themselves to pillars. It’s not clear if the two demonstrations were coordinated.

[Image: 9News]