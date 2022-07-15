Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has agreed to hold a snap National Cabinet meeting with state and territory leaders on Monday to discuss the governments’ responses to COVID-19 amid mounting pressure to reinstate pandemic leave payments.

Paid pandemic leave for Australians who tested positive but did not have access to sick leave ended on June 30, despite an imminent third wave and warnings from Health Minister Mark Butler that “millions” of people would get sick with COVID in the coming weeks.

The payment offered casual or gig workers $750 per week as an incentive to stay home and not spread their spicy cough germs all over their workplaces. It was also available for people who had to stay home to care for a sick close contact, including children or a person with a disability.

The payment was scrapped even though it’s still a legal public health requirement for people to isolate if they have COVID.

The government has faced backlash from the public and a bunch of federal and state MPs this month as many pointed out this was pretty fkn unfair.

Federal MP Mike Freelander, who is also a practising medical doctor, said people would suffer without access to the payment.

“It’s going to put a lot of pressure on people to go to work when they are not well and it will increase the spread of the variants, putting pressure on hospital systems that are already overloaded,” he said.

New South Wales Labor leader Chris Minns also called on the Federal Government to reconsider.

“There needs to be an urgent rethink of the $750 for those who have been stuck at home with the COVID-19 illness,” he said.

“I don’t want people having to choose between declaring whether they have COVID-19 [and] returning to work, putting coworkers, the community and family at risk.”

The government has also faced an outcry over rapid antigen tests no longer being free for concession card holders as of July. Literally who thought this was a good idea?

Wtf? I’m so angry I am shaking. ‘Our’ Labor Govt has decided to end more than 70 different telehealth services, wind up of pandemic leave payments despite Australia entering into a devastating third wave of the virus, and today, end free Covid tests for concession card holders. — Wendy (@EcuNurse) July 12, 2022

On Thursday Albanese defended the decision to scrap the leave payment on Nine News and said it wasn’t his government’s fault.

“We inherited those decisions and we inherited those decisions and we inherited a trillion dollars of debt,” he said.

But he still refused to reverse the decision, something he could very well do, because the Social Services Minister Justine Elliot said there was “no money to be able to extend that”.

Butler warned Australians earlier this month a third wave was on the way due to waning immunity from vaccines and prior infections, as well as more transmissible subvariants becoming dominant.

But he said figuring out what to do with leave payments was a “tough decision”.

“At some point, though, emergency payments need to come to an end. It was intended those come to an end at the end of June and we’re following up that decision that was made many months ago.”

Of course governments all have to make hard decisions – read unpopular – but pandemic leave payments for casuals at least, is a no brainer. The cost of an out of control pandemic will add to the debt mountain. Short sighted blame shifting the previous govt won’t work @AlboMP — Paul Bongiorno (@PaulBongiorno) July 14, 2022

Not sure what’s so tough about it, just bring it back?

We’ll find out on Monday if the payments will be reinstated and if any other measures will be introduced to help slow the spread of COVID-19.