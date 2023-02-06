Pamela Anderson has gone in on former Prime Minister Scott Morrison in her new biography over “insensitive” comments he made about her when she addressed him in 2018. What’s a bet he’s absolutely loving being back in everyones’ minds again, though.

In Love, Pamela, the Baywatch star zeroed in on the way Morrison publicly reacted to her open letter to him while she was campaigning for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be released from prison.

“After I wrote an open letter to Mr Morrison, he responded cheekily in the press by saying he’d love to meet me if he could bring a few of his buddies along,” she wrote.

“That didn’t go over well. Women were unimpressed with his insensitive remarks, which, by then, had reached the international press.”

Anderson slammed Morrison for trivialising it and claimed he “laughed about the suffering of an Australian and his family” because a woman was advocating for his release.

Morrison originally responded to Anderson’s requests with a smarmy — and pretty bloody gross — quote about how he had plenty of mates (citation needed) that wanted to join him to meet the actress.

“Well no, first of all, but next, I’ve had plenty of mates who’ve asked me if they can be my special envoy to sort the issue out with Pamela Anderson,” he laughed.

I bet Jenny was real proud of this one, hey champion.

Anderson’s memoir is not the first time she’s called Morrison out for these exact comments. She initially hit back at the former PM for his grotty comments when he first made them in late 2018.

“You followed it with smutty, unnecessary comments about a woman voicing her political opinion,” she said at the time.

She said that everyone should “deserve better” from their country’s leaders and clearly wasn’t impressed that a political leader was fine with making “lewd suggestions” about her instead of focusing on Assange’s fight against being extradited to the United States for his 17 espionage charges.

I log off for the arvo and Pamela Anderson is now having a beef with prime minister Scott Morrison. — Eliza Berlage (@verbaliza) November 18, 2018

But don’t worry, Morrison kinda-didn’t-really apologise to Pamela Anderson via his then-Minister For Women Kelly O’Dwyer who claimed that he “didn’t mean to cause any offence”.

Real weird to make the woman in your cabinet do your grovelling dirty work but hey, it wasn’t the first time he threw a woman under the bus to save face.