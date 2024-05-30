Two Men Charged After A Fight Broke Out During An OzTag Game In Sydney’s Inner West

Police are investigating a fight that broke out during an OzTag match in Sydney that left one man with facial injuries and two others charged with alleged assault.

On Monday night, at around 7.45pm emergency services were called to Glebe’s Wentworth Park Oval after a fight broke out during an OzTag match.

Authorities reported that a 38-year-old man was allegedly punched and kicked by two other men on the field, per 9News. It’s not been confirmed by police if the individuals involved in the incident are OzTag players or spectators from the sidelines.

However, the publication claims that police were told that the man was assaulted by two players on the opposing team.

Following the incident, the 38-year-old was treated at the scene and was then transferred to Prince Alfred Hospital. The alleged attackers were not at the scene when police arrived.

Footage of the fight has since surfaced on social media.

(image source: 9News) (image source: 9News)

On Tuesday, Police arrested a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man regarding the OzTag fight. Both men have not been publicly identified.

The 25-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday, charged with reckless grievous bodily harm and affray, and the 23-year-old will appear in court today, charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, affray and intimidation. They’ve both been refused bail.

Speaking to 2GB‘s Chris O’Keefe, the alleged victim claimed he suffered a broken jaw from the incident which will require further surgery.

The referee in charge of the match and the Wentworth Park Oztag license holder are understood to have spoken with police to help their investigations into the incident.

Police have asked anyone with information to reach out or contact crime stoppers at 1800 333 000.