The hacker behind the Optus cyber attack has reportedly already exposed 10,000 customers’ data to show they won’t back down until their ransom demands are met.

They said they would release a new batch of 10,000 customers’ data every day until they’re paid $1 million USD ($1.5 million AUD).

Cyber security researcher and writer Jeremy Kirk from ISMG Corp said he has been in contact with the alleged hacker and posted a screenshot of a message he said was from him on Tuesday morning.

“The Optus hacker has released 10,000 customer records and says a 10K batch will be released every day over the next four days if Optus doesn’t give into the extortion demand,” Kirk wrote on Twitter.

The hacker said $1 million was a “small price to pay” if Optus really cared about its customers, compared to its multi-billion-dollar annual revenue. The telco reported a $7.8 billion revenue in the 2021/22 financial year.

They claimed to have the data of about 11.2 million Optus customers, including names, dates of birth, contact details, addresses and ID numbers such as driver’s licence and medicare.

The message said Optus had four days to pay before they leaked the lot.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin told ABC Radio on Tuesday morning the Australian Federal Police were already investigating the reported ransom demand.

“We have seen that there is a post like that on the dark web and the Australian Federal Police is all over that,” she said.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said at the weekend steps needed to be taken to ensure such cyberattacks didn’t happen again. She said we can expect several changes to company regulations would be announced by the Federal Government in the coming days.

In the meantime, if you’re an Optus customer and you’re worried about your data, there are some steps you can take to protect yourself.