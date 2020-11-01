Perhaps the best bit of news to come out of the Queensland state election on Saturday is that Pauline Hanson‘s One Nation was absolutely thwomped at the polls. You know what that means: time for a good old meme round-up.

All over the country, people rejoiced at seeing such a racist and divisive party collapse in its own heartland.

After getting over 13% of the vote at the last state election, One Nation suffered a massive swing and only got half as big a share of the vote time around, sitting at roughly 7% so far.

Making it even sweeter was the fact Hanson predicted Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wouldn’t win on election night, which she very much did.

Federal Labor MP Tim Watts said it best by simply quote-tweeting the official One Nation Twitter account.

Early on during the counting, TV presenters like the ABC’s election guru Antony Green kept repeating the magic word that One Nation’s vote had indeed “collapsed”.

It was music to our ears.

Once we got over the overwhelming joy of hearing the words “collapse” and “One Nation” in the same sentence, we… kept on celebrating, of course.

The whole night was poignantly summed up by this deepfake of Hanson conceding defeat.

Oh, and oldmate Clive Palmer also had a rough night, despite throwing $4.6 million into his party’s campaign.

But, there’s always a ‘but’.

As good as the collapse is, it hardly means the party is going away for ever. Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts are still Senators in the federal parliament, after all.

And don’t forget, the party still held onto its one seat in the Queensland state parliament, so while their vote did decrease, their number of seats has actually stayed the same.

Since the 1990s, the party’s vote has always ebbed and flowed, and yet they’ve always managed to stick around like the shart stain on Australian politics that they are.

It’s fun to celebrate small victories, but let’s not sight of reality, either.