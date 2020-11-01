Perhaps the best bit of news to come out of the Queensland state election on Saturday is that Pauline Hanson‘s One Nation was absolutely thwomped at the polls. You know what that means: time for a good old meme round-up.

All over the country, people rejoiced at seeing such a racist and divisive party collapse in its own heartland.

After getting over 13% of the vote at the last state election, One Nation suffered a massive swing and only got half as big a share of the vote time around, sitting at roughly 7% so far.

Making it even sweeter was the fact Hanson predicted Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wouldn’t win on election night, which she very much did.

Federal Labor MP Tim Watts said it best by simply quote-tweeting the official One Nation Twitter account.

Get in https://t.co/JelTHf4DXl — Tim Watts MP (@TimWattsMP) October 31, 2020

Early on during the counting, TV presenters like the ABC’s election guru Antony Green kept repeating the magic word that One Nation’s vote had indeed “collapsed”.

It was music to our ears.

“The collapse of the One Nation vote” just keep saying it Antony, and I’ll keep drinking! #QLDvotes — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) October 31, 2020

happy to hear anthony say "the one nation vote has collapsed" as often as he feels like saying it #QLDvotes — Scott Ludlam (@Scottludlam) October 31, 2020

Watever happens tonight one thing has given me enormous joy. Hearing the phrase "One Nation vote has collapsed" #QldElection2020 — Masericha (@masericha) October 31, 2020

One nation vote has collapsed . One nation vote has collapsed . One nation vote has collapsed …???? Sorry, I just need to keep reliving these words …I have waited 30 fucking years to hear them ????#auspol — Max Black ⚫️ (@maxblackhole) October 31, 2020

Me hearing that One nation vote has collapsed #QldElection2020 pic.twitter.com/HsQ5IuWkEp — Manu Sharma (@mynk29) October 31, 2020

Once we got over the overwhelming joy of hearing the words “collapse” and “One Nation” in the same sentence, we… kept on celebrating, of course.

It does seem that One Nation has died in the arse in Queensland. Cheers you up no end… — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) October 31, 2020

What I respect about my extended Queensland family is despite spanning a broad political spectrum everyone agrees One Nation are utter deadshits. #QLDvotes2020 — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 31, 2020

One Nation's James Ashby says they've had a "net zero gain". Yeah mate, from fucking irrelevant to fucking irrelevant. https://t.co/4qU3uEAQd0 — Possum Comitatus (@Pollytics) October 31, 2020

The whole night was poignantly summed up by this deepfake of Hanson conceding defeat.

Oh, and oldmate Clive Palmer also had a rough night, despite throwing $4.6 million into his party’s campaign.

As much fun as it is watching the One Nation vote collapsing, don’t forget to enjoy @CliveFPalmer getting one tenth of one percent of fuck all, too. #QLDvotes — John Birmingham (@JohnBirmingham) October 31, 2020

But, there’s always a ‘but’.

As good as the collapse is, it hardly means the party is going away for ever. Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts are still Senators in the federal parliament, after all.

And don’t forget, the party still held onto its one seat in the Queensland state parliament, so while their vote did decrease, their number of seats has actually stayed the same.

Since the 1990s, the party’s vote has always ebbed and flowed, and yet they’ve always managed to stick around like the shart stain on Australian politics that they are.

Yeah, I've seen One Nation lose state seats & fall out of favour before. Back then, I was idealistic enough to hope that was the end. Unfort, Aust is a racist backwater so when Hanson is re-elected in 2036 & brings with her the next gen of rabid turds to scapegoat, imma kick back — Celeste Liddle (@Utopiana) October 31, 2020

It’s fun to celebrate small victories, but let’s not sight of reality, either.