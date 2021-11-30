Welp, there it is: a person who tested positive with COVID-19 and is “strongly” suspected of having the Omicron variant was out in the community while infectious.

NSW’s latest (presumed) Omicron COVID-19 case is said to have visited a whole bunch of shopping centres and food places in Sydney and the Central Coast, and was infectious in the community for two days.

The woman infected is in her 30s and fully vaccinated, and she arrived in Sydney on Thursday (which was before all the new Omicron restrictions were in place) before travelling by car to the Central Coast.

NSW Health said initial testing “strongly indicates” she has the Omicron variant, and when that’s confirmed she’ll be the fifth case. Great!

Here are the venues of concern that she attended:

Coles Top Ryde, Ryde 9:30am to 10:45am

Top Ryde, Ryde 9:30am to 10:45am Target at Westfield Parramatta 10:45am to 11am

at Westfield Parramatta 10:45am to 11am H&M at Westfield Parramatta 11am to 11:15am

at Westfield Parramatta 11am to 11:15am Athlete’s Foot at Westfield Parramatta 11:15am to 11:30am

at Westfield Parramatta 11:15am to 11:30am JD Sports at Westfield Parramatta 11:15am to 12pm

at Westfield Parramatta 11:15am to 12pm Rebel Sports at Westfield Parramatta 12pm to 12:45pm

at Westfield Parramatta 12pm to 12:45pm IGA North Wyong 6:15pm to 7pm

6:15pm to 7pm Pizza Hut Wyong 7pm – 7:15pm

7pm – 7:15pm KFC North Wyong 7:15pm to 7:30pm

7:15pm to 7:30pm Woolworths Wadalba 7.30pm to 8:15pm

Saturday, November 27

Aldi Toukley 4:45pm to 5:45pm

The woman arrived in Sydney on flight QR908 from Doha on 25 November, and everyone on the flight is considered a close contact and will need to get tested immediately for COVID-19 and isolate for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

Anyone who attended the above venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again.

NSW Health is contacting all passengers and flight crew to advise them of their isolation requirements. Contacts can call NSW Health on 1800 943 553 for further advice.