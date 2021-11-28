The World Health Organisation (WHO) has named the new COVID-19 strain the Omicron variant as one of concern. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

The Omicron variant has only been confirmed in about 100 people, but cases are already across several countries including South Africa, Botswana, Israel, Italy and Hong Kong. It’s super new and scientists are still determining the best course of action regarding the variant, but here’s everything we know about it so far.

What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant?

According to the first South African doctor to alert the authorities about patients with the Omicron variant, chairman of the South African Medical Association Dr Angelique Coetzee, the symptoms of the Omicron variant are unusual and actually milder, at least in young healthy people.

She said the patients that contracted the new variant included young people, who felt intense fatigue, and there was a six-year-old child who had a very high pulse rate. Interestingly, no one had a loss of taste and smell, which was one of the key symptoms of previous COVID variants.

“Their symptoms were so different and so mild from those I had treated before,” Dr Coetzee said, via The Telegraph.

She said that most of her patients with the Omicron variant were young men who felt “so tired”.

“It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two, not feeling well. So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home,” Coetzee said.

That being said, the disease could look different in people that are more vulnerable, like the elderly or immunocompromised. She said that those that are vulnerable, or unvaccinated, or both, are at risk of developing a more severe form of the disease.

A lot of folks are blaming Africa for Omicron, which is completely asinine. They discovered this variant with less than 100 cases — their scientists are excellent. They badly need vaccines. We also shouldn’t panic yet — we still don’t know if Omicron can outcompete Delta. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) November 27, 2021

Is Omicron worse than the Delta variant of COVID?

Senior scientists have said the Omicron strain of COVID is worrying, though we still don’t know a lot about its severity. What we do know is that it has around 32 different spike mutations, which are twice as many as Delta — making it the most mutated version of COVID so far, and highly transmissable.

Spike proteins are those little spikes on the virus exterior which play an important role in penetrating host cells and initiating infection. This is what many COVID-19 vaccines target by instructing our immune systems to make our own version of the spike protein, which then prompts antibody production.

Is the new variant resistant to current COVID vaccines?

The Omicorn variant’s mutations make the proteins of the virus different compared to the ones vaccines were originally based on, so scientists are warning there could be a resistant to vaccines. That being said, there isn’t enough information on the new strain to say for sure.

The good news is, Pfizer has said if Omicron is found to be resistant to current COVID vaccines, they can update, manufacture and distribute a new vaccine in less than 100 days if necessary. That, paired with how far we’ve come in our treatment of COVID, means right now there is no need for hysteria.

Should I be worried about the Omicron variant?

WHO has flagged the new strain so scientists can give it the attention it needs, not so we panic. While it’s concerning to hear of yet another variant, especially after the way Delta upheaved our lives, it’s important to remember we’ve come a long way since then, and are much more prepared for outbreaks.

At the moment, the best tool we have to protect ourselves is still to get vaccinated, practice good hygiene and hand washing, and practice social distancing.