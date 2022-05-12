Scientists working off the coast of Hawaii found an underwater “brick road” so obviously I’m immediately back in my Milo Thatch girlie, Atlantis superfan era.

Ocean Exploration Trust researchers in a vessel called the Nautilus were exploring the deep sea Liliʻuokalani ridge in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

It’s a big ‘ol marine conservation area and according to Science Alert, only three per cent of its seafloor has been explored.

READ MORE Croatia Has An Underwater Winery Where You Can Literally Drown Your Sorrows

Much of my youth was spent obsessing over the film Atlantis and the concept of marine biology.

Sea creatures are so weird and so cool. What’s down there? Barely anyone knows! Put me in a submarine and let me go hog wild.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Wynd (@mikewynd)

The team posted a video of their explorations in the Liliʻuokalani ridge on YouTube. I personally found the backing music on this video very soothing, so maybe swap out your nightly ASMR with ocean exploration.

In the video, they found what essentially looked like an underwater road.

“It’s the road to Atlantis!” one of the researchers said.

Others described it as the “yellow brick road”.

“I feel like we’re at Mt Vesuvius excavating,” said another.

Defund the military, steal all of Jeff Bezos’ space budget and let’s just all go into the sea. I demand it.

Fuck space. All my besties hate space. This is an ocean appreciation fan page only!

Apparently the mysterious undersea formation is not actually a road to Atlantis. That we know of.

In the caption of their YouTube video, the team explained that it’s an example of “ancient active volcanic geology”.

The 90 degree fractures in the sea bed are probably because ye olde volcanic eruptions caused heating and cooling stress. You know, like trying to make your sharehouse a decent temperature between summer and winter.

Science! God I love it. Plus I still have high hopes for a mysterious underwater city existing.

Over 80 per cent of the ocean is still (still!!!) unexplored, as per National Geographic. Personally I don’t know why we aren’t investing every cent is sussing out all the fun types of fish. Get me a submarine and I’ll do it myself.