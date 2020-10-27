Keith Raniere, founder of the so-called “sex cult” NXIVM, has been sentenced to 120 years behind bars for his abhorrent actions, including turning his followers into sex slaves and branding them with his initials.

The sentence was handed down in federal court in Brooklyn following a lengthy hearing, featuring statements by victims of a sex-trafficking conspiracy that resulted in Raniere’s conviction last year.

He was convicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, child pornography possession and other crimes.

Prosecutors sought life in prison for the “immeasurable damages” he caused to the victims of the cult, while defence lawyers said he should face 15 years behind bars.

As their leader, he was responsible for recruiting women as slaves and forcing them to have sex with him.

Credit: Youtube/Keith Raniere Conversations.

His lawyers have have maintained his innocence throughout the trial and have blamed a “media campaign involving witnesses who were motivated to testify falsely” for his conviction.

US authorities began investigating NXIVM – pronounced nexium – after the publication of a New York Times investigation in 2017.