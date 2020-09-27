For the first time in three months, NSW has announced zero new daily cases of COVID-19, with the total number of reported cases in the state remaining steady at 4029.

June 10 was the last time that the state recorded no new cases, and while this is undoubtedly a ripper effort, health authorities have warned NSW residents not to become complacent.

Dr Christine Selvey of NSW Health has urged residents to come forward for testing if they experience any symptoms like a runny nose, scratchy throat, a cough or fever.

Per ABC News reports, she said: “This is particularly important for the start of the school holidays and increased movement of people around the state.”

Meanwhile, it seem that the long-anticipated trans-Tasman travel bubble could become a reality within the next few weeks, with reports today that travellers may soon be able to fly from New Zealand to NSW without quarantining.

The Daily Telegraph claims that the federal government has approached the NSW state government to “discuss options” concerning the rumoured plan.

At this stage, it would only work one way with New Zealand residents allowed to fly into the state, but there are reports that New South Wales residents could be allowed to travel to NZ by Christmas.

It remains unclear if there would be any similar arrangement for other Australian states with low COVID-19 numbers.