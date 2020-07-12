NSW Police have charged one person who allegedly tried to cross the border with Victoria without a permit, the only such case since the border was closed last week.

They’ve also turned around over 270 cars who tried to cross from Victoria into NSW without a permit.

“It’s no secret that a high visibility operation is underway so it blows my mind that there are still people who chose to flout the law knowing full well that police will be stopping to check them,” Police Minister David Elliott said on Sunday morning.

That being said, they still haven’t yet issued any fines for crossing the border without a permit, which can be up to $11,000. Border permits are mainly being issued to essential workers and on compassionate grounds.

In fact, NSW Police say they were caught up with other border arrests for drink driving and weapons possession, among other things.

Over 40,000 cars have (lawfully) crossed the border so far, with “thousands of vehicle movements facilitated every hour”, according to Elliot.

Meanwhile, South Australia, which has not recorded any active cases, has deployed Defence Force personal along its border with Victoria.

The soldiers will be at Mt Gambier and Berri from today to turn back anyone who doesn’t have an exemption to travel.

The move comes after two pubs in Bordertown (that’s its real name) was locked down by police on Saturday due to potential coronavirus contamination.

They’re just the latest measures in trying to contain the second wave that’s currently spreading in Victoria.