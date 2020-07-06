The border between NSW and Victoria will be sealed by midnight on Tuesday, as Melbourne grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made at an early meeting between NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Prime Minister Scott Morrison, according to reports. Andrews is due to make a formal announcement at 10:45.

Berejiklian had previously had a go at other state premiers for not quickly reopening their borders. However, the state has now joined Queensland and South Australia, both of which have already scrapped their plans to allow entry to people from Victoria.

Over 500 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Victoria in the past week alone.

