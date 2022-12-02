We Can Now Add ‘Rich People Lunches’ To The List Of What’s Delaying NSW Public Transport

If you’re wondering why the light rail along Sydney’s George St is closed for business, it’s because some fancy folks are coming to sit on the tracks for a “once in a lifetime” dining experience.

The mass amount of dining tables and cutlery sets preventing you from getting to work is part of an event called “Open For Lunch“, where the NSW Government shuts down huge sections of the city to host a “foodie extravaganza”.

It’s called Open For Lunch because you open your wallets, not because the city will be open and accessible. This is Sydney, you fool! Keep dreaming of a city that can safely rely on its efficient transport system.

The day includes different themed events in separate sections of the city.

One of these events is called “George Street Hoedown”. No, it’s not where the hoes come down to dine, otherwise, I’d be there right now. It’s actually a Nashville-themed country affair. After all, what place is better to replicate the dry and dusty highway of Route 66 than the Sydney CBD?

Other events going on at the same time include Merivale’s “Disco Picnic” (of course those slimy fuckers are a part of this), “A Feast for the Senses”, “Yck Fair” and “Western Sydney Long Lunch” (which is actually being held in Parramatta).

Tickets are $71.40 a head and the event will be going down while most people are at work (12pm-3pm).

Nothing screams “rich people lunch” more than a bunch of people who can afford to dine in the middle of the city on a Friday while the city shuts down around them and folks continue to live out their capitalist nightmares. The best part is it won’t be easy for said workers to leave the CBD if they rely on the light rail. Who thought of this?

“It’s the dumbest shit ever. There are literally parks and other large open spaces within walking distance of where they set up,” wrote one commenter on the r/Sydney Reddit page.

“It’s actually a Guinness world record attempt for the world’s biggest circle jerk. They just happen to be serving food. I think they’ll win,” wrote another.

“Please finish your meal BEFORE the light rail smashes into the tables. Your time starts NOW!” wrote a third.

I love a city with a crippled nightlife and transport system in shambles that decides to fix things with an expensive event in broad daylight that shuts down transport.