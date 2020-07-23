A NSW MP has urged Sydneysiders to postpone whatever South Coast getaway they had planned in the coming weeks, pointing to the region’s recent coronavirus case numbers as a cause for serious concern.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Bega MP Andrew Constance issued the call-out, a matter of days after eight COVID-19 cases were linked to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.

No new cases have been linked to that outbreak in three days, but the message from Constance is clear.

“It’s not the time to come to the coast for a beachside holiday over the next couple of weeks until we get through this unsettled period,” he said.

Pop-up testing facilities are in place, with the ABC reporting more than 400 people sought testing on Tuesday alone. NSW Health states 1,098 tests have been completed in recent days.

But Constance said the area is still on “tenterhooks”, saying this is the first time a regional NSW hub has faced this level of community transmission.

Did you attend Batemans Bay Soldiers Club between Friday, July 10, to Monday, July 13, or between Wednesday, July 15, to Friday, July 17?

If so, NSW Health says you should get tested immediately, and self-isolate for fourteen days after you were last at the venue, regardless of the test result.

You can read the SMH’s full rundown here.