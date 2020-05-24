Heaps more businesses including nail salons and zoos are set to reopen across NSW next month, with the state further relaxing lockdown restrictions on June 1. For those keeping track, June 1 is also the day we can finally, properly, go back to the pub.

And like the pub, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said requests for nail, hair, beauty and tanning salons had been at the top of the public’s list.

“Of all of the requests I’ve had as Health Minister in the last three months, this has been the one that I think has topped the barrel,” he said on Sunday.

But salons will still have to take certain precautions. That means no magazines, stepped up hygiene measures, and keeping a record of every customer.

In making the announcement, he also let slip that he was today years old when he learned what acrylic nails are.

“I’ve even had text messages in the middle of the other meetings, telling me how bad acrylic nails were,” he said.

“I didn’t even know there was such a thing as acrylic nails, but I’m very pleased to say that they are now open.”

Meanwhile, zoos, reptile parks, aquariums and anything else of the sort will also be able to open by June 1.

The government confirmed Sydney’s Taronga Zoo will reopen on the day at half capacity.

Environment Minister Matt Kean said that because the zoo is outdoors, the conditions are already pretty decent for social distancing.

As for gyms, we still have to wait, folks.

Hazzard also said he’d like to see gyms reopen as soon as possible but didn’t give a firm date just yet.

He said the close proximity, shared equipment and change rooms were all too risky for the time being.