NSW Police ‘Uncertain’ After Bodies Of Woman In Her 50s And Teenage Girl Found In Sydney Home

An investigation has been launched by NSW Police after two women’s bodies were found inside a home in the north west Sydney suburb of Marsfield.

Police came to inspect the Menzies Road property after a welfare call was made at 10:20am on Thursday morning. Upon arrival, officers entered the home and found two bodies.

One was a woman believed to be in her 50s, and the other a girl suspected to be in her teens. Both individuals are yet to be formally identified.

Police outside the Marsfield home. Source: Nine.

A crime scene has been established and NSW Police are currently investigating the causes of death.

According to the ABC, investigators are currently “uncertain” as to how the two died, but reported there were no signs of violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or online here.

[Image: Getty]