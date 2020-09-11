Suffice to say this was about as inevitable as the rising sun, but the news this morning is that efforts to grow a spine overnight have seemingly failed, and that the NSW Nationals have – according to reports – capitulated spectacularly in their stoush with Gladys Berejiklian and the Liberal Party.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro is said to have completely rolled over, after he yesterday resolved to essentially end the Coalition by shifting the entire National Party to the NSW Parliament crossbench. That rift was spurred by disagreements over changes to the Berejiklian Government’s State Environmental Planning Policy that would’ve seen farmers tasked with protecting koalas on their property – something that the Nationals, for whatever reason, oppose.

Late yesterday Berejiklian reportedly bulldozed into the room with Barilaro late yesterday and, in a wild 3-minute appearance, tore the Nationals leader an almighty new one before demanding his resignation.

I’m told Premier @GladysB walked in to room with Barilaro/Toole/Mitchell/Taylor and said words to the effect “I’ve never been so disgusted in the 3+ yrs working with you. Either withdraw your threat or I want your resignations on my desk at 9am tomorrow morning.” Then walked out. — Alex Hart (@alexhart7) September 10, 2020

This morning, after Barilaro told Sky News last night that he would not blow the Government up – a virtual land speed record for backpedaling – the Nationals leader reportedly went into Berejiklian’s office for a meeting that lasted somewhere around 10 minutes. After that, reports began filtering out that the Deputy Premier had virtually rolled over and begged for forgiveness.

Barilaro has just left the Premier's office. My first source has told he has backed down and "capitulated 100 per cent". Told me a joint statement to be issued. #nswpol — Anna Caldwell (@annacaldwell) September 10, 2020

Told Barilaro has given in. No new date to discuss policy and coalition to remain in tact. Joint statement soon. — Alex Hart (@alexhart7) September 10, 2020

#BREAKING: NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has "rolled over" in a meeting with Premier Gladys Berejiklian – agreeing that the NSW Nationals will stay in a coalition with the Liberal Party. #9News pic.twitter.com/Qz8eau4Nqt — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) September 10, 2020

It seems likely that the National Party itself will have a much different take on events at some point, but a joint statement from Berejiklian and Barilaro is now expected. That will confirm a commitment to maintaining the Coalition through til the next State Election, which at this stage isn’t due until 2023.

What that means for the tenability of Barilaro’s position as party leader after today remains to be seen.

But good grief, what a shitshow.