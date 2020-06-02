Coronavirus pandemic restrictions on gyms across NSW will be lifted on June 13 – nearly three months after doors closed on March 23. Get ready for a (responsible and well-sanitised) sweat sesh, people.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro made the announcement at a press conference today in Sydney alongside Minister for Health Brad Hazzard and Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee, noting that “summer bodies are made in winter.” Cheeky bugger.

The ABC reports that the state will swing open the doors again on a whole bunch of fitness-related spaces, including indoor pools, spas, yoga classes, and barre studios. Massage parlours and tattoo studios will also have restrictions lifted and be able to trade from June 13.

NSW gyms will also be able to start group training classes indoors again – welcome back to our love-hate relationship with pilates – but these must be strictly capped at 10 people per class, and social distancing rules must be followed. For indoor venues, a limit of 100 people will be enforced.

In these indoor spaces, people will be required to sign in to help with virus tracing and making sure gyms and fitness centres are safe for all to use.

And luckily for those with kids who have been climbing the walls in the shutdown, children’s sport will be able to resume from July 1.

Apparently the gym is one of the biggest things people in NSW have been pushing to get back into, closely following the demand for beauty salons to reopen.

NSW now joins South Australia, Western Australia, Northern Territory and the ACT in reopening the ol’ shred shed. QLD plans to also swing the doors open on June 13, Tassie plans to resume the sweat sesh from June 15, Victoria will return to the pump from June 22.