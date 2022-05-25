Folks in NSW could be copping free flu shots ‘cos cases are so bloody high, so now there’s really no excuse not to organise one. To put it bluntly, the flu absolutely fucking sucks and vaccination is an excellent way of avoiding it.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the Government was “working with [its] colleagues in the pharmacy area and also GPs to look at how we might be able to achieve that”.

Hazzard highlighted the super high rates of flu, combined with the fact nasty little fucker COVID is still going around.

“This is a one-off arrangement that is in the context that we still are in a pandemic and trying to remove some enhanced respiratory risks to the population of the convergence of the pandemic and flu season,” he said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Queensland’s Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk already made the flu vaccine free for everyone in the state for the moment. So if you’re in Queensland, you can score a free vax from now until June 30.

It sort of makes you wonder why flu vaccines — and like, all vaccines ever — aren’t free for everyone always. It feels like a pretty good use of government money to stop people getting horrendously ill. Just saying!

According to The Daily Telegraph, making the vaccines free could cost between $20 million to $25 million which in my humble-but-snotty opinion is absolutely fkn worth it.

Only 16 per cent of people who’re aged between five and 65 have had the flu vaccine this year so need we remind you, it’s not just for boomers.

It’s not just NSW who could make the flu vax free.

SA’s Premier Peter Malinauskas said his government was considering making flu vaccines free but it’d depend on the cost.

“We want to make sure that if we do make the vaccine free, that will actually drive the take-up,” he said on Wednesday per 7News.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews echoed a similar sentiment, saying his government was working with the Australian Medical Association and Pharmacy Government to see about making free vaccines more accessible.

Do it guys, c’mon, please. I refuse to spend another winter growing a Mt Everest-sized pile of snot-covered tissues.

According to Anthony Tassone, the Pharmacy Guild’s Victorian president, people should still get vaccinated even if they have “vaccine fatigue”.

“Whilst we can appreciate members of the public can have vaccine fatigue and they’re bit over it, the flu virus doesn’t care,” he told AAP.

So there you have it: a free flu vaccine should be coming in hot for loads of people. Go get your sexy little jab and prep yourself for a Hot Girl Winter instead of Mucus Monster Winter.