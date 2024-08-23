NSW Rocked By Strong 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake So Nope, That Wasn’t Your Phone On Vibrate

Folks across the state of NSW are looking at each other with bewilderment, as the state was struck by a strong magnitude 5.0 earthquake that occurred about 250km north of Sydney.

As confirmed by Geoscience Australia, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake sent tremors across the state of NSW, with the epicentre of the quake located in Wollemi National Park, near the mining town of Denman.

No damages or serious injuries have been confirmed as of yet.

People on social media have reported that they experienced the ground or their homes shaking, with furniture falling over.

Residents of Muswellbrook, a town just north of Denman, reported power outages as a result of the earthquake.

One woman reported that cracks began to appear in her walls.

Well that was the first time I’ve really felt an earthquake!! The house shook, the walls cracked. Wild! pic.twitter.com/EcNvVCzTTb — Anna (@AnnaKEdwards) August 23, 2024

The government authority reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, and happened at 12:01:59 AEST.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology confirmed in a post to X (formerly Twitter) that the Denman earthquake poses no tsunami threat.

Though the quake occurred a three hour drive from Sydney, residents of the capital city claimed they felt the natural phenomenon shaking the ground.

A total of 2000 people have reported feeling the NSW earthquake, from Dubbo, Sydney to Newcastle, and even as far south as Wollongong.

Given the rarity of earthquakes in Australia, many people reported online that they weren’t even sure if it was an earthquake.

Source: X/Twitter.

One person on the Reddit page r/Sydney even questioned if it was their “building having a hiccup”.

But nope, definitely an earthquake.

And because we are a deeply serious country, people immediately started making memes about the incident.

Sydney earthquake just scared the shit outta me I can’t believe this pic.twitter.com/IKkgOT2G8k — ash 🎬 (@_ash_mac) August 23, 2024

Most importantly for the pride state of NSW, it was bigger than the magnitude 4.3 tremor felt by Melbourne in February of this year.

[Image: Geoscience Australia]