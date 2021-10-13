Thank the Freedom Day Gods, the New South Wales Government has given us two more Dine and Discover vouchers (!!!), just in time for your first post-lockdown boozy brunch this weekend.

NSW residents will be entitled to two additional Dine & Discover vouchers along with the previously available pairs.

“From Byron to Bega and Bellingen to Broken Hill, this is about supporting people to get out and have a meal or spend the day discovering their city while supporting business across NSW,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said in a statement announcing the Good News this morning.

“We experienced the success of the Dine & Discover program when we reopened last time, which is why we are doubling down efforts with an additional two $25 vouchers – one for Dine and one for Discover venues,” NSW Treasurer Matt Kean added.

If you’re feeling anxious about things going back to normal and being around crowds right now, don’t worry! All existing Dine and Discover vouchers have been extended until the end of June 2022, too.

NSW Dine & Discover vouchers are eligible for anyone in the state aged 18 and over. The best news here? If you haven’t already applied and taken advantage of them, you can receive all six $25 vouchers for a boozy brunch-crawl.

Dine vouchers are used for food and drink services like restaurants and cafes, while Discover vouchers can be used for venues that provide an “experience” (think, a cinema, mini-golf, art gallery or laser tag).

So, if you haven’t spent any of your vouchers just yet, play your cards right and go to a cinema on a cheap day because, if my maths is right, you could use those three $25 vouchers to see up to eight movies ($8 cheap tix babyyy). And, y’know, use your Dine vouchers for some delicious cinema schmackos while you’re there.

Given just how many movies we’ve missed since we fell into lockdown in June, that’s some bloody good-ass shit.

According to Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello, the vouchers will be delivered again via the ServiceNSW app. You can either find them there or contact ServiceNSW to have them sent to you.

“To date, almost 4.8 million people have taken advantage of the voucher program since its launch in March, giving businesses a $430 million boost,” he said.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to be going on a wild brunch + movie day spree, catching up on the fuck ton of things I missed while in locknessmonsterdown.