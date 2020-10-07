Seven different locations across Sydney have been highlighted as casual and close contact venues, and health officials are asking anyone who may have been in those areas to self-isolate and get tested. The health warning comes as NSW records three new coronavirus cases since 8pm on October 6th.

Following this morning’s announcement from NSW Health, officials have since narrowed down potential contact tracing to several locations across western Sydney, right down to the timeframes that the casual contacts were likely made.

As per Nine News, all of the highlighted casual contact venues span over the long weekend – primarily between Friday October 2 and Monday October 5 – and are spread across the city’s western suburbs.

PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT: As outlined today, three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Sydney. NSW Health is alerting the public to the following locations visited by confirmed cases: https://t.co/ZMNCb1Z61S pic.twitter.com/I7mRWYGP1v — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 7, 2020

If you or anyone you know visited the following locations over the weekend, and especially in the narrowed-down hours, you’ll need to immediately isolate and get tested as a casual contact.

Kmart – Narellan Town Centre – Friday October 2 between 6pm and 7pm.

Fitness First – Carlingford – Saturday October 3 between 8am and 9.15am.

Penrith Homemaker Centre – Penrith – Sunday October 4 between 11am and 1pm.

Guzman Y Gomez – Penrith – Sunday October 4 between 1.30pm and 2pm.

Home Co – Penrith – Sunday October 4 between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Westfield Parramatta – Monday October 5 between 9.30am and 11am.

Castle Towers Shopping Centre – Castle Hill – Monday October 5 between 12pm and 1pm.

In addition to these casual contact locations, NSW Health is asking that anyone who attended the 8.15am pilates class at Carlingford Fitness First on Saturday to immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days.

“People who attended the Fitness First Carlingford Pilates Class on Saturday 3 October from 8.15am to 9.15am are considered close contacts and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days since they were there, and stay isolated for the entire period, even if a negative test result is received,” a statement from health officials said.

“NSW Health is directly contacting those who attended.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed today that the three new cases – which are across western and south-west Sydney – do not appear to be linked, and are all residents aged in their 50s. She has also urged anyone in the Camden, Wollondilly, and Parramatta areas to get tested if they have the mildest of symptoms.