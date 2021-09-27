As of Monday (which is today!!!) NSW will be able to enjoy a couple of new freedoms as restrictions ease. We’ve hit the 60% fully vaxxed threshold after all, and we all deserve a couple of treats — even if they’re small.

No matter where you are in NSW you should be able to enjoy some brand new freedoms, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian pulls back some of the restrictions in place.

So, without any further dilly-dallying, here are all the freedoms that will be put in place as of today.

First off, members of the general public are now allowed to visit hardware stores, garden centres and timber yards. In layman’s terms, Bunnings and Flower Power are back on baby!

Masks will have to be worn at all times during visits, however, and Bunnings is still urging folks to use online delivery or click and collect when you can.

“If you do need to head in-store for essential products, please remember to shop alone with no more than one person per household, wear a mask and use the Service NSW QR codes to check-in,” said Bunnings.

The next big change is that public pools will be reopening just in time for the warmer months.

As of today, unvaccinated and vaxxed people alike will be able to enjoy the public pools. Interesting choice, but I’m just the words guy here.

On top of this, masks will no longer be needed in the 12 LGAs of concern during exercise.

Just to jog your memory, these LGAs are Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Strathfield and Penrith.

Lastly, construction sites will return to full capacity, meaning building operations can get back to normal without the need for smaller numbers.

So there you have it, a bunch of 60% freedoms for NSW folk.

Berejiklian also hinted at November being a good month to start planning Christmas getaways, which is promising.

“In NSW it is definitely safe to book for Christmas, to think ahead for the future but also to definitely look at November as a month where you can start planning,” she said.

Keep in mind that she said planning can start in November, not that we should plan to do some getaways in November.

Berejiklian is said to reveal some 80% fully vaxxed freedoms sometime this week, so until then, I’ll be holding onto my horses.