Money is potentially circulating in the Northern Territory featuring the faces of Australian icons like Steve Irwin and… Alf from Home & Away? No, this is not a brand new initiative from the federal budget. It is in fact fake money.

Northern Territory Police revealed “unknown offenders” entered a building in Alice Springs and stole a bunch of fake money used for film and TV.

The cops are now warning business owners to keep their eyes out for fake bills. One would hope you’d notice if a bill had Alf from Home & A-fucking-Way on it instead of Dame Nellie Melba but honestly, retail work is rough. The person on the bills isn’t always your top priority.

In a media release, the NT Police revealed the deets of the dodgy dollarydoos.

Steve Irwin is on the notes in place of Sir John Monash.

John Farnham is on there instead of Shrine of Remembrance, the masked owl and native wattle have been swapped for a mining haul truck and instead of Australia, the notes read “Straylia”.

I simply have to wonder what these mysterious bills were being used for.

Now of course, you must be pondering what they look like.

The people have been petitioning for a Steve Irwin note for a long, long time — so perhaps this fake note is a glimpse into our future.

Detective Acting Senior Sargent Robert Kent gave some more details about the fake money.

“At this stage investigators are unsure of how much fake money was stolen but it may include $10, $20, $50 and $100 dollar bills,” he said.

“Police would suggest maybe taking a quick glance at any bills received for the next few weeks to make sure you’re getting the real thing.”

The NT Police is also calling out for any more deets on the unlawful entry.

No offence to Nelly Melbs but I quite like the look of ‘ol Alf on the note. I’m mildly offended that whoever manufactured the cash didn’t pop Susan from Neighbours on there too.

I can only imagine there are $50 notes out there with icons like Jessica Mauboy and Delta Goodrem gracing them.