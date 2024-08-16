North Korea Will Open Its Border To Tourists For The First Time In Almost Five Years

For the first time in almost five years, North Korea (officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) will open its borders to tourists late this year. The last time tourists were able to enter the totalitarian state was pre-COVID.

The surprising news came when both of the country’s only tour companies — Beijing-based Koryo Tours and Shenyang-based KTG Tours — confirmed that they would be reopening their visits to North Korea in December 2024.

However, rather than opening the entire nation back up to tourists all at once, the only location that will be accepting international travellers is the city of Samjiyon, found in the Ryanggang Province.

“We have received confirmation from our local partner that tourism to Samjiyon and potentially the rest of the country will officially resume in December 2024,” read a statement from Koryo Tours.

Koryo Tours stated that Samjiyon had been chosen specifically as the first destination to be confirmed, due to the fact it was recently redeveloped to be a tourist hotspot.

Kim Jong Un attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County marking the completion of the county’s construction. (Photo by KCNA/Handout/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)

“Our partner informed us that the official itinerary and dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Once we have finalised dates and itineraries, they will be available for booking on our website,” said the statement.

The travel company did warn anybody who might have been eyeing North Korea as the destination for their next holiday that they should be prepared for things to be a little “chaotic”.

“For those hoping to visit on one of the sooner tours, we would like to emphasise that things may be a little more chaotic than usual,” Koryo Tours stated.

“But of course, you will be in the safe hands of the North Korea tour experts here at Koryo Tours. Your safety is our priority.”

North Korea was the first country to close its borders when the COVID-19 pandemic began, shutting the rest of the world out as early as January 2020.

