SHE’S DONE IT: Noemie Fox Wins Gold In Her Debut Olympics, Secures 3rd Win For Fox’s In Paris

Olympic debutant Noemie Fox has written her name in the history books alongside her sister Jess after sensationally securing the gold medal in the kayak cross.

Despite being a world-class athlete in her own right, Noemie has long lived in the shadow of her sister but after beating Jess in the heats and taking the gold — that has now changed forever.

READ MORE Jess Fox’s Bittersweet Moment After Losing Her Olympic Kayak Cross Heat To Her Younger Sister

Fox blitzed through the semi-final in first place in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and then repeated it again in the race that really counted to win gold and prove that nobody gets kayaking like the Fox family.

“It just feels like a dream,” Noémie told Channel Nine after the win.

“I can’t believe it’s mine [the gold medal].”

After the medal ceremony, she spoke about how the dream always felt so unattainable. But now, gold medal around her neck, those doubts have well and truly been quashed forever.

“It’s surreal,” she told Nine after the medal ceremony.

“Even dreaming to get to the Olympics, initially, I was like, ‘do I dare to dream that big? Is it possible?’ It felt so unattainable.

“And then when I got there, I was like, ‘anything is possible’.”

Jess celebrates in the water with Noemie. (Image: Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

The Fox family have made a name for themselves this Olympics for their iconic celebrations, but the scenes after Noemie crossed the finish line were next-level, with Jess and mum Myriam diving into the water to scream alongside the youngest Fox in her moment of victory.

“I was just screaming. We were both screaming,” Jess said when asked what she said to Noemie when she jumped in the water.

“She was like ‘what is going on? What the hell’ but she did it.”

Despite knocking Jess out of the running for her third gold at the games, there was no ill-will between the sisters and Jess seemed more than happy to repay the favour as the sideline cheerleader during Noemie’s much-deserved golden moment.

“I’m just in awe of her,” Jess told Nine.

“It’s absolutely incredible. She’s Olympic champion. She’s Olympic champion and she has worked so hard for that. She is just… oh, I’m so happy for her. I’m so happy for her.”

Earlier this week after Jess secured her second gold, she said it had been the “best week ever” and somehow, it has just gotten even better for the Fox family.

After serving as Australia’s Olympic reserve for the last two tournaments in a sport that historically only sends one athlete to the games — that always happens to be her sister, it is hard to find an athlete Australia was rooting for at Paris 2024 harder than Noemie.

To make it to the Olympics is one thing, to win gold is another, but to win gold in your maiden Olympics after a perfect run is something for the history books.

Noemie now joins her sister and mum on the list of Olympic gold medallists. Sadly, her father and commentator Richard, is now the only one without the bragging rights now.