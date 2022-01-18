More than two thirds of COVID-19 vaccine side-effects can be chalked up to the “nocebo effect”, according to new research. So your post-jab aches and pains, fatigue and brain fog might’ve all been in your head.

Scientists in the US have examined data from 12 clinical vaccine trials and found that this negative version of the placebo effect accounted for 76 per cent of all first-dose reactions and nearly 52 per cent after the second dose.

The findings suggest the majority of milder side effects were actually not caused by the vaccine, but a nocebo effect triggered by other factors like anxiety, being hyper-alert due to anticipation, or a misattributing other health issues.

The study surveyed 45,000 subjects who took one of three types of COVID vaccine, as well as placebo vaccines.

The commonly encountered adverse events after the jab were reported in both placebo and “active” arms of the trials.

Fatigue was reported by 21 to 29 per cent of placebo patients and 38 to 42 per cent in COVID vaccine patients. For headaches, the proportions were 24 to 27 per cent placebo and 33 to 39 per cent active, and for muscle aches and pains 10 to 14 per cent and 18 to 33 per cent respectively.

It also reported that generally younger subjects were more likely to report adverse events. I guess we’re all a bunch of babies.

Overall two-thirds of common side effects reported were driven by the nocebo effect, especially headaches and fatigue, which are listed on government websites and vaccine packaging as the most common side effects.

The study noted that drug packaging inserts highlighting possible side effects, the internet, uncritical widespread media reports of adverse reactions attributed to (but not caused by) drugs and ill-informed comments from friends and relatives all contribute to the high rates of adverse responses.

Researchers said their results could help increase vaccine uptake and showed the need for better public information about the vaccines. They argued that if doctors highlighted the nocebo response to patients, more would be willing to get vaccinated.