New South Wales will introduce “no body, no parole” laws, which will deny convicted murderers the chance of parole unless they disclose where their victims’ bodies are located.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the government is set to introduce the legislation this week. The new laws would apply to current and future inmates, and will affect about six prisoners in jails across the state, according to The Guardian.

The issue has gained traction after former Sydney teacher Chris Dawson was found guilty of the 1982 murder of his wife Lynette earlier this year. Her body has never been found.

The legislation has been dubbed “Lyn’s law”, after a petition was launched on September 12 lobbying for the state government to reform its laws. At the time of writing, the petition has reached almost 30,000 signatures.

“While justice has finally been served and Lyn’s truth has been heard there is one more puzzle left to this heart wrenching story,” the petition read.

“Where is Lyn? Lyn’s family have battled for years to clear her name and have her truth told, but the closure they need would come from being able to put her to rest properly, and they are not alone.”

Perrottet said he hoped the legislation would provide closure to bereaved family and friends.

“Being unable to locate a loved one’s body is extremely distressing and traumatic for the families and friends of victims and it denies a victim the dignity of being laid to rest appropriately,” he said.

“These laws are to stop inmates convicted of murder or homicide offences from getting parole unless they co-operate with police to end the torment of families and return to them the remains of their loved ones.”

Under the new legislation, the State Parole Authority (SPA) can’t grant parole to prisoners unless it determines the offender has cooperated with authorities in revealing their victims’ whereabouts.

The SPA would make its decision according to advice from NSW Police and other authorities.

Corrections Minister Geoff Lee said the legislation is modelled on laws in other Australian jurisdictions.