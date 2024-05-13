A Plane Is Circling Above Newcastle Airport After Its Landing Gear Failed While Mid-Air

A plane has made an emergency landing after an issue with its landing gear required the aircraft to circle Newcastle Airport in New South Wales.

The plane was flying above Newcastle for almost four hours with three people onboard, including the pilot.

The plane had been departing the city’s airport and headed for Port Macquarie on Monday morning when the issue

Flight Radar

The flight path shows the plane circling in the air above Newcastle Airport to burn fuel before landing. (Flightradar24)

The pilots are currently trying to burn fuel before trying to land the plane.

Emergency services are available at the airport, including three fire engines, SES and ambulances.

A police spokesperson released a statement at about 9.30 am, confirming the incident was taking place.

“Emergency services were called to Newcastle Airport following reports of an aircraft with mechanical issues,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers attached to Port Stephens Hunter Police District are on scene.

“No further details are known at this stage.”

Williamtown RAAF base, which joins onto Newcastle Airport, has set up an operations room to manage the situation.

