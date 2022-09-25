More than a century after they were taken from the Warumungu people in the Northern Territory, four precious artefacts will be coming home.

The artefacts include two hooked boomerangs (wartilykirri), an adze (palya/kupija) and an axe (ngurrulumuru), which have been kept at the Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

They were taken from the Warumungu community by anthropologist Sir Walter Baldwin Spencer and telegraph station master James Field in the late 19th century. According to The Guardian, the men took more than 6,000 artefacts from First Nations communities in central Australia.

Negotiations to return the objects began in September 2021 between the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS), the Warumungu community and the Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

The museum agreed to return the artefacts in June this year. They will be displayed at the Nyinkka Nyunyu Art and Culture Centre Collection, which is located on a sacred site of the Warumungu people in Tennant Creek.