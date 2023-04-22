The Australian Government is set to make it a whole lot easier for Kiwis to become ‘Strayan citizens. Just another good reason for our New Zealand comrades to cross the ditch, we reckon!

Once enacted on July 1, it’s expected that the new regulations will permit 350,000 NZ citizens who currently call Australia home to apply for Aussie citizenship.

To be eligible, NZ nationals will need to have lived in Australia for at least four years on the Special Category Visa. They’ll also need to satisfy all the regular citizenship requirements which I like to call “the vibe check”.

PM Anthony Albanese made the “direct pathway to citizenship” announcement late on Friday night per the ABC.

Albo is currently preparing to welcome Jacinda Ardern‘s replacement, Chris Hipkins to our shores on Sunday.

If you’re wondering who Chris Hipkins is, he’s the guy who accidentally advised Kiwis “spread their legs” instead of “stretch their legs” during a COVID press conference in 2021.

It was truly a moment in history.

“Australia and New Zealand have a deep friendship, which has been forged through our history, shared values and common outlook,” Albanese said per The Age.

“We know that many New Zealanders are here on a Special Category Visa while raising families, working and building their lives in Australia. So I am proud to offer the benefits that citizenship provides.”

Now appearing on @sunriseon7 on the new changes that will allow a direct pathway to Australian citizenship for New Zealanders.



Australia and New Zealand; we’re not just friends, we’re family. pic.twitter.com/WERJgBZMYO — Clare O'Neil MP (@ClareONeilMP) April 21, 2023

Back in 2001, then PM John Howard tightened the laws around Kiwis becoming Aussie citizens.

Boo!

However, these proposed new laws would see Kiwis be able to access services like government benefits and voting rights. Ah yes, the good shit.

Currently, Australians are gifted more liberties when living in NZ than vice versa.

Fun fact, if you’re an Australian citizen and you’ve lived in New Zealand for at least 12 months, you can legally vote in its elections.

It feels like that time frame should be … longer? Guess not. They definitely have too much trust in us…

ANYWAY.

For now, let your Kiwi mates know the good news!