3 People Hospitalised After A New Zealand Charity Accidentally Handed Out Meth-Coated Lollies

In a twist that gives major Walter White energy, a New Zealand charity has accidentally become the distributor of some seriously sweet contraband.

Auckland City Mission, known for its work with the homeless, inadvertently handed out pineapple-flavoured lollies that packed more punch than your average sugar rush.

These weren’t your run-of-the-mill party mix favourites. These Rinda pineapple lollies were actually solid blocks of methamphetamine cleverly disguised as innocent sweets. Why can I hear my mum telling me ‘this is why you shouldn’t eat so many lollies’?

The lollies in their packaging. (Image: New Zealand Drug Foundation)

The charity, in its wholesome quest to spread joy, unknowingly distributed these ‘special’ treats in food parcels over the past six weeks.

The meth part of it all came to their attention when a recipient of one of the parcels reported that the lolly tasted “funny”.

Which is totally understandable because each lolly contained up to 300 times the typical meth dose, which comes up to a street value of NZ$1,000 (AUD$906).

New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said, “Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death.”

What the lolly actually looked like. (Image: New Zealand Drug Foundation)

In a frantic attempt to recover these not-so-sweet treats, Auckland City Mission is now playing a citywide game of ‘Find the Meth Lolly,’ contacting around 400 people who might have received the tainted parcels.

“We need to round these up as quickly as we can,” said Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin.

Helm told Radio New Zealand that it’s actually fairly common for drug smugglers to hide narcotics in different types of food.

“We suspect somebody hasn’t intentionally sought to poison children,” she said.

Eight families have been affected so far, but fortunately, most recipients found the taste so revolting they spat it out immediately.

Three people were taken to hospital after consuming one of the lollies, but fortunately none were seriously ill.

Police are continuing their investigation to figure out whoever tampered with the pineapple treats and has warned anyone who may have received the lollies not to eat them.

Lead image: NZ Drug Foundation/ Getty Images