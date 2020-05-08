If you need more reasons to practice safe sex in the age of the shutdown, let this be it: coronavirus has been found in the semen of young people who have tested positive for COVID-19, both in the height of the illness and the recovery phase.

As per The Conversation, a small study of 38 patients was conducted in China, which saw a selection of the patients being treated for severe cases providing a semen sample during the acute phase of the illness and the rest of the patients giving samples not long after recovering from COVID-19.

The study was conducted between January 26 and February 16, 2020, in patients aged 15 years and older.

Across all of the patients tested, six were found to have the coronavirus’ genetic code (SARS-CoV-2) in their semen (five from the acute group and two from the recovery group.)

The study, published in the JAMA Network Open, also showed that the virus was also detected in the saliva of positive patients, which we already knew, as well as the urine and poop samples, and in the patients’ gastrointestinal tract.

Although it’s not 100% confirmed whether the virus is able to be sexually transmitted between partners, it’s interesting to note that the SARS-CoV-2 can be present in semen, especially when the testes are a part of the body that is immune privileged – a vital area of the body like the eyes, placenta, and central nervous system, that can tolerate antigens without sparking inflammation.

Because the body doesn’t immediately attack these antigens, they’re able to stick around longer, which is possibly why the study found the coronavirus genes in the semen of people in the recovery stages of the illness.

As this study was also only a small sample of cases who had tested positive and were going through treatment or recovery for severe cases of coronavirus, it is not yet known if the genes are present in the semen of people who are experiencing mild cases or are asymptomatic.

So please, my God, wear a condom if you’re (responsibly) rooting your way through 2020. It’s always, always better to be safe than sorry.