Network 10 Is Coming After Bruce Lehrmann’s Bank Account & I Guess He Needs A Bag 

Network 10 is coming for Bruce Lehrmann‘s bank account. After the former Liberal staffer’s defamation trial ended last week with a spectacular cost, the matter now turns to costs. As the loser, Lehrmann is potentially liable to pay — and they could be in the millions.

ICYMI (and really, how could you?), last week Justice Michael Lee found that on the balance of probabilities, Lehrmann did rape Brittany Higgins in 2019. This means Network 10 and journalist Lisa Wilkinson‘s truth defence in the defamation proved victorious.

Now, Network 10 has proposed to the Federal Court that Lehrmann should pay for all of its legal costs during the failed trial, claiming the former staffer brought the case “on a deliberately wicked and calculated basis.”

“[Lehrmann] put Network Ten to the cost of defending this proceeding, which can be, with the benefit of hindsight, described as a clear abuse of process aimed at concealing the truth that Mr Lehrmann raped Ms Higgins,” the submission reads.

READ MORE 10 Key Moments From The Bruce Lehrmann Defamation Trial Judgement You Need To Know

Network 10’s submission continues by stating that Lehrmann should pay for the costs on an “indemnity basis” from the commencement of the proceeding or from August 31 2023, when it was revealed that Lehrmann had rejected a settlement offer.

(Image source: Lachlan Hodson / Supplied)

According to the submission, lawyers made a “walk away” offer to Lehrmann, which was open for acceptance up until September 15, 2023.

The terms of the order included:

“The proceeding be dismissed without any admission of liability.”

“The be no order as to costs.”

“The respondents noted their intention to rely upon the offer to seek costs on an indemnity basis should they be successful in their defence of the proceeding,” the submission reads.

Lehrmann rejected the offer “less than two hours” it was given to him.



When the settlement was brought to light, Lehrmann’s lawyers argued that he didn’t accept the offer as it left him with “no opportunity for vindication.”

“An important consideration for this Court however is the seriousness of the allegation published and the need for vindication, which an acceptance of a ‘walk away’ offer would not bring,” Lehrmann’s submission reads.

“No apology was provided as part of the offer.

“Accepting a walk away offer would not provide any compensation for the costs expended in that successful application.”

Lehrmann’s lawyers also argued that he be compensated by Network 10 over its “qualified privilege defence” which “were bound to fail.”

READ MORE The Second Biggest Loser In The Bruce Lehrmann Defamation Case Is Whoever Has A Tattoo Of Him

So will Bruce Lehrmann have to pay up?

It’s not yet clear. No exact figures on legal costs have been shared publicly yet. However, per The Age, the costs of proceedings have been estimated at $10 million.

The publication also reported that Lehrmann is “unlikely” able to pay for any costs as he’d stopped working in 2021 to study law. So uh, there’s that. Watch this space.

Image source: Getty Images