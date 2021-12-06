If you’re worried about your co-workers finding out what you’re like, don’t stress. It won’t nearly be as bad as the claims being levelled at Nationals North Territory senator Sam McMahon who allegedly had a drunken punch-on with their federal director at their work Christmas party, per Sky News Australia.

Witnesses of the event on Thursday night reportedly told the outlet that McMahon and Jonathan Hawkes were drinking inside a Canberra pub when the North Territory senator took what is alleged to be “multiple swings” at Hawkes.

That witness claims it was between three to four punches. If true, that means McMahon either gave him the old one-two-hook or a left-right-left-right drunken combo. Ouchie wowchie.

A spokesperson for Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce confirmed that an incident occurred but that the politician wouldn’t be looking further into it.

“The Deputy Prime Minister has been advised that there was an incident at the Christmas party on Thursday night,” they told NCA NewsWire.

“A contrite apology has been given and accepted.

“Both parties have explicitly said they want this to be the end of the issue and, out of respect for them, this will be adhered to by our office.”

It is unclear what exactly transpired between the pair to lead up to this alleged confrontation beyond the fact the two were drinking with other party members. A witness at the event reportedly told Sky News that McMahon was being either kicked out or walked away from the venue.

The Northern Territory politician has not publicly responded to this story or any of the claims made by the above outlets. She is currently at a quarantine facility in her home territory following her trip to Canberra, after a staffer for Greens MP Adam Bandt unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.

The story comes after The Saturday Paper reported yesterday that Joyce warned Coalition MPs to watch their behaviour when drunk at the annual festive work gathering. Per that outlet, he told staff that if they spotted any of their colleagues drunk and on their way home, “Don’t just call them a cab, put them in a cab.”

He also advised all of his staff to read sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins‘ report on sexual harassment in the workplace in parliament, which honestly should be a prescribed text for any politicians at this point, regardless of their political background.

Considering the report found one in three staffers reported sexual harassment within the institution, you’d think everyone in parliament would have made it their mandatory bedtime reading by now and wouldn’t need that reminder. However, that report hasn’t stopped fresh allegations being aired against some politicians, like education minister Alan Tudge and Victorian Liberal backbencher David Van and their allegedly inappropriate behaviour.