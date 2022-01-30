A bloke straight-up walked into a servo in New South Wales with nothing but his sausage roll hanging out presumably because the weather has been disgustingly hot and humid. If this isn’t a sign that global warming is real then frankly I honestly don’t know what to tell you.

Twitter user Bruno Bouchet caught a pic of the sun-kissed bare cheeks of a man walking into a BP in Edgecliff on Saturday arvo. He described the visuals as a “real-life version of that dream you have when you’re completely starkers in public”.

Real life version of that dream you have when you’re completely starkers in public pic.twitter.com/foqT3DBuHC — Bruno Bouchet (@brunobbouchet) January 29, 2022

But despite having visual proof of the buns in the wild, people apparently didn’t believe Bouchet. He then shared on Sunday the rather NSFW CCTV footage of what went down when the man went inside the servo. And honestly, it’s just left me with more questions about this mischievous and most likely very sweaty fellow.

The man appeared to casually walk into the store and towards the cashier. He then pulled out a note and dropped it on the counter before he walked off like a mysterious man of the night.

“Guy just went in, paid for his petrol and left,” Bouchet said in a reply to the original pic.

The man behind the cashier appeared to look calm and collected about the whole situation. If it were me I would have been sweating more than when I did during this recent heatwave.

Little is known about the man beyond the fact he probably had some rather big balls to pull this off. He at least appeared to be wearing shoes and sunnies on. We stan a practical king.

This isn’t the first time schlongs and family jewels fronted headlines recently. Fitzroy locals dressed in their birthday suits and took part in the annual nude bike ride event in December and a bloke jumped out of his bed completely nude to catch a car thief.