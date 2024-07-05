NAIDOC Week 2024: All The Events Near You & How To Take Part In Recognising First Nations Culture

Australia’s national NAIDOC Week is right around the corner, with events, ceremonies, flag raising, marches, live music, and fireworks happening all week to celebrate the important time of reconciliation. And if you’re looking for ways to take part yourself, we’ve got you covered!

The National Aboriginals’ and Islanders’ Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week of observance begins on Sunday (July 7) and ends a week later on July 14. It’s a chance for all Australians to recognise First Nations’ history and culture, and also take part in some fun and informative events.

As well as bringing awareness to the achievements of Indigenous culture, NAIDOC Week also puts a spotlight on the current issues being faced by the community.

This year the theme of NAIDOC Week is “Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud”, which was chosen to celebrate the spirit of First Nations communities who are amplifying their voices louder than ever with “unapologetic pride“.

So whether you are mob or an ally, get along to any of these different NAIDOC Week events happening near you and celebrate one of the oldest cultures on Earth.

What NAIDOC Week events are happening near you?

Events to attend online

First Nations Film Festival

Be part of celebrations from home by experiencing the power of First Nations storytelling on screen, thanks to the First Nations Film Festival. Some of the films you can watch online include:

The New Boy

Naa Muru Gurung

Carry the Flag

Countryman Trailer

Mammung

When: July 8 – July 21.

Where: Online.

Events to attend in Warrane / Sydney

On Wednesday morning come to Sydney Town Hall to see a variety of music, dance, crafts, arts and products and services from First Nations businesses. Then in the evening watch a free, live music show featuring Loren Ryan, Jarrod Hickling, and more. Plus it’ll be headlined by the Barkaa, who recently won Game Changer of the Year at the PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards.

When: 11am-9:30pm, July 10.

Where: Sydney Town Hall.

BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation is hosting a barbecue at Redfern Park with cultural activities like weaving and face painting, as well as sporting activities run by the local National Centre of Indigenous Excellence.

When: 10am-4pm, July 7.

Where: Redfern Park.

Darling Harbour will be putting on NAIDOC themed fireworks, a smoking ceremony, and more. The first fireworks show kicks off on Saturday evening at 8:30pm, then again on Sunday the week later.

When: July 6 – July 13.

Where: Darling Harbour.

Events to attend in Naarm / Melbourne

NAIDOC Week March

Starting in Morgan St, join the hundreds of people who march the streets of Naarm to raise awareness for issues faced by First Nations Australians. A free shuttle to and from the city can be registered for here.

When: 10am, July 12.

Where: From Morgan St.

Head to Fed Square after the march to see a lineup of First Nations talent on the main stage, or explore the free workshops and activities at the Koori Heritage markets. Acts on the lineup include Alice Skye, Kutcha Edwards, Dylan Clarke, and Briggs.

When: 3pm-6pm, July 12.

Where: Federation Square.

For over two decades, the Koorie LGBTQIA+ community has been organising nights to celebrate Blakness and beauty, which have evolved to become known as Pride Night. The night includes a dinner, performances, music, and installation art.

When: 9pm-11pm, July 11.

Where: Rokeby 100, Collingwood.

Events to attend in Meanjin / Brisbane

Celebrate NAIDOC Week at the largest event of its kind in Australia with two stages of performances, as well as plenty of information, education, community and food stalls, community stalls, arts and craft activities, and children’s rides.

When: 9am-5pm, July 12.

Where: Musgrave Park.

From Campfire to Stage Light is an epic journey toward self-determination and Indigenous pride, as told through the life experience of David Bindi Hudson, a well-known and loved cultural leader and global ambassador for Indigenous Australia.

When: 7pm-8:30pm, July 13.

Where: Redland Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland.

Dot Art & Yarning

Connect to Indigenous culture by attending a dot art and yarning activity, and create your own piece of art to take home. Bookings can be made here.

When: 4pm-6pm, July 13.

Where: Moorooka Community Centre.

Events to attend in Canberra

NAIDOC in the North

NAIDOC in the North is a celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Culture through story, song, art dance and ceremony. Now in its ninth year, the event features a range of workshops, performances, activities and entertainment.

When: 11am-2pm, July 13.

Where: Belconnen Arts Centre.

This tour highlights the experiences of First Nation Australians within Australia’s democracy, and shares stories of how Indigenous Australians fought to create change.

When: 2pm everyday, July 7 – July 14.

Where: Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House.

Events to attend in nipaluna / Hobart

Reconciliation Tasmania invite all mob, families, friends, allies and supporters to celebrate the start of NAIDOC Week at a Flag Raising ceremony.

When: 10:30am, July 8.

Where: Aboriginal Children’s Centre, Risdon.

In a guided workshop, celebrate NAIDOC Week by creating a kelp basket from raw materials. Tickets are $25 per adult and $15 per child.

When: 10am-12pm, July 11.

Where: Kingborough Community Hub.

Events to attend in Tarndanya / Adelaide

Rundle Mall will be host to an array of NAIDOC Week activities, including live music, live animals, face painting, native food, and children’s activities.

When: 10am-1pm, July 9.

Where: Rundle Mall.

The NAIDOC SA March and Family Festival is the premier community event on the South Australian NAIDOC Calendar. A march will be conducted from 11am, leaving from Victoria Square and concluding at Parliament.

After the march, the Family Festival will have live entertainment and music, activities for kids, amusement rides, food trucks and a barbecue.

When: 10:30am-5:30pm, July 12.

Where: Leaves from Victoria Square, ends at Parliament House. Festival at Elder Park.

Events to attend in Gulumoerrgin / Darwin

Kick off NAIDOC Week in Herbert St Park with a flag raising of five flags for unity: the Larrakia flag, Aboriginal flag, Torres Strait Islander flag, Northern Territory flag and Australian flag.

When: 8am-12pm, July 8.

Where: Herbert St Park.

With over 30 different stalls, the Family Fun Day will have arts and crafts, games, health checks, information stalls, food, live music and heaps of free giveaways.

When: 2pm-9pm, July 9.

Where: Jingili Water Gardens.

Events to attend in Boorloo / Perth

The event will feature continuous performances by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and performers. There will be community stalls, children’s activities, traditional food and Elder’s Marquee.

When: 12pm-4pm, July 7.

Where: Wellington Square.

All members of the community are encouraged to join this welcome to country and smoking ceremony, followed by a traditional dance and morning tea.

When: 9am-10am, July 10

Where: Subiaco Library.