Nadia Bartel, Kmart plate enthusiast, reportedly pocketed $50,000 to walk away from her sponsorship deal with JS Health, after she was caught snorting white powder in a now infamous video.

A source within the wellness industry told the Daily Mail that Bartel was quietly given $50,000 in exchange for dropping any affiliation with the brand. The publication also revealed that Bartel’s original contract outlined she’d be paid $250,000 for the endorsement deal. Of course, her abrupt exit from the campaign now means she can’t fulfil her part of the contract.

Last month, the former wife of AFL star Jimmy Bartel was dropped by JS Health, with the brand communicating that they were “shocked” and “disappointed” by Bartel’s actions in a video. In the viral footage, Bartel is shown snorting white powder off a $1.50 Kmart plate alongside three other friends — which is a direct breach of Victoria’s strict stay-at-home orders.

“JSHealth fundamentally supports all public health orders in place to keep us safe in this hugely difficult time for so many,” JS Health said in a statement.

“We do not tolerate illicit behaviour.

“Please know we have taken immediate action and will no longer be working with this individual – or anyone who does not align with our values.”

Bartel has apologised for video and has been fined $5,452 for the breach of lockdown restrictions. However, she will not be charged for drug offences.

“Four women have been issued with Penalty Infringement Notices following a gathering at a Richmond address in contravention of the Chief Health Officer’s restrictions,” a spokesperson for Victoria Police spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

“The incident occurred at a private address on Thursday, September 2, at 4 pm.

“A 36-year-old Windsor woman, a 32-year-old Richmond woman, a 33-year-old Pascoe Vale woman and a 35-year-old Strathmore woman have all been issued with a Penalty Infringement Notice for failing to comply with requirements in relation to a private or public gathering.

‘The monetary penalty for each Penalty Infringement Notice is $5,452.”

I’m sure the $50,000 she pocketed from JS Health will cover the fine x10.