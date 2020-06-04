Following the backlash surrounding Myka and James Stauffer‘s decision to “rehome” their adopted son Huxley, local authorities have confirmed to E! that they’re looking into the child’s welfare.

For some context, Myka, a parenting YouTuber, and her husband James were widely condemned last week after they decided to give up their adopted son due to his special needs.

Imagine adopting a special needs child from China, naming him Huxley (a crime in itself), exploiting him for sponsorship money and monetized videos, and then "rehoming" him when things got to hard. LIKE HE IS A PET AND NOT AN ACTUAL HUMAN CHILD pic.twitter.com/ZltwKK2YSV — tats and naps (@tatsandnaps) May 27, 2020

“After multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit in his medical needs, he needed more,” Myka said in a YouTube video, which has since amassed over 4.5 million views.

“There wasn’t a minute when we didn’t try our hardest.”

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has since told E! that “several inquiries regarding the welfare” of Huxley had been made.

“Our primary concern is for the well-being of this child, as well as the other children in the household,” Tracy Whited, community and media relations manager for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, told the publication. “Our investigation is ongoing, and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety.”

Whited remains tight-lipped due to the legalities surrounding confidentiality in private adoptions.

“All adoption cases are confidential, and must go through a thorough process, with specific requirements and safeguards. In private adoptions there are the same legal requirements that must be adhered to. These include home studies as well as background checks on the adopting parent(s). In this case we are confident that the appropriate process is occurring.”

Myka has since removed pictures of Huxley from her Instagram, and deactivated the comments.