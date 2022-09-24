Australia, we need to talk. A student at John Paul College in WA has been banned from campus for a month after sporting a mullet to class. This is a heinous miscarriage of justice and we will not stand for it.

The student’s mother told local publication The Kalgoorlie Miner that the offending hairdo was the result of end-of-season footy celebrations. A fact which I’m sure we all could’ve guessed.

“My son is being victimised and treated like he is a bad person,” Petrina Wilson said.

The verbal tussle spilled onto Facebook where the school community battled it out in the marketplace of hairdo ideas.

“What’s hair got too (sic) do with learning?” a lady asked.

“It’s the brain that observes the education, not the hair.”

Fuck yeah!

Strict school dress codes like these are giving 1800s English private school. Let the mullets flow, I reckon.

The boy’s hairdresser even stepped in to defend her handiwork.

“I just don’t think a mullet carries any weight in the character of a person,” said mullet-cutter Alana Budd in a follow-up story by The Kalgoorlie Miner.

“I embrace the mullet. If someone comes to me with a mullet, female or male, I would definitely give them a job, I’m not gonna send them away because they have a mullet.”

The story has since made international headlines with a write-up published in the New York Post.

The story mentions a few pillars of Australian culture who also sport the haircut. These include the late great Shane Warne, and AFL stars Bailey Smith and Jack Sinclair.

Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time PEDESTRIAN.TV has written about mullets this year.

In early September, we conducted an investigation into whether Bailey Smith did, in fact, chop off his locks as per the media’s sensationalist reporting.

Icon Jojo Siwa also made headlines sporting an absolutely filthy (in a good way) mullet.