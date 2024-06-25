Mr Beast Is Giving Away A Bunch Of Cars At The Opera House Today, So Brace For Chaos

Mr Beast is in Australia for the first time ever, and in true YouTuber fashion, he’s gonna give away a bunch of luxury cars at the Sydney Opera House today.

The 26-year-old creator — real name Jimmy Donaldson — is the biggest creator on YouTube, and a modern-day Willy Wonka with his new chocolate brand Feastables.

If you’ve been to a supermarket in recent months, I guarantee you’ve seen these chocolate bars advertised out the wazoo. But if that wasn’t enough to entice you to try one, Mr Beast is now taking the Willy Wonka cosplay to the next level by running a giveaway that could see Aussies win one of 10 new cars.

“I just launched Feastables in Australia, as you can tell by the Sydney Opera House,” MrBeast said in a recent video announcing the giveaway.

“To celebrate, we’re going to be giving random people that buy Feastables the chance to win a Lamborghini and nine other cars.

“Good luck Australia, I’ll see you in a couple of days.”

To enter the giveaway, you needed to buy a Feastables chocolate bar and enter the details on the competition website, with winners being drawn outside the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE YouTuber Apologises After Receiving Death Threats For Accusing Mr Beast Of Lying In A Vid

The event will run from 2pm ’til 4pm at the Sydney Opera House, which basically means that your evening commute is going to absolute hell on Earth tonight as presumably thousands of teenagers head home, high on sugar.

“To watch MrBeast award the 10 lucky winners, register for free tickets from the Sydney Opera House. Come join us to sample Feastables, listen to music, and stick around for a chance to meet MrBeast himself,” the event description read.

For obvious crowd control reasons, the event was ticketed — with fans able to claim two free tickets each. The ticket allocation was exhausted within minutes of dropping at 7am AEST on Wednesday.

Mr Beast has long been accused of exploiting the recipients of his philanthropy for views, but in a cost of living crisis, I can see the appeal of becoming a pawn in a YouTube video for the sake of potentially winning a car.

The giveaway comes after Mr Beast was caught filming a video at Bondi Beach earlier this week with literal briefcases of money.

Anyway, if you need me, I will be avoiding Circular Quay at all costs today.