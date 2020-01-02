NSW transport minister and local member for Bega Andrew Constance said Scott Morrison got the “welcome that he probably deserved” when he visited the bushfire ravaged village of Cobargo yesterday.

The Prime Minister was all but run out of town when he visited the area devastated by bushfire.

“How come we only had four trucks to defend our town,” a furious resident asked Morrison.

“‘Cause our town doesn’t have a lot of money but we have hearts of gold, Mr Prime Minister.”

“You won’t be getting any votes down here buddy,” another resident said.

“You’re not welcome you fucking prick,” said a third.

“So many people here have lost their homes,” another woman said as she refused to shake Morrison’s hand, before the PM grabbed it.

“We need more help,” she said, as Morrison walked away.

Constance’s extraordinary rebuke came during an interview with 7News Sydney, as Constance was asked to comment feelings towards Morrison seen in Cobargo were echoed across his electorate.

“I didn’t even know he was coming,” Constance said.

“I haven’t had a call from him, so to be honest with you, the locals probably gave him the welcome that he deserved.

“I say this to the Prime Minister today, the nation wants you to open up the checkbooks and help people rebuild their lives.

“I know this is tough, I know I’m on his side of politics, but you know – [NSW Premier] Gladys [Berejiklian, NSW Premier] and Shane Fitzsimmons [RFS Commissioner] came here two days ago.

“They obviously visited the fire affected part of my electorate in the north, but this is the feeling that people are going through, and I really need everybody to rally together to support each other.”

Cobargo has been devastated by the bushfire crisis.

A father and son – Robert Salway, 63, and Patrick Salway, 29 – were killed while trying to defend their home, while the main street of the town was almost completely flattened.

NSW is in a state of emergency ahead of worsening fire conditions this weekend.