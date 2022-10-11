Mobile speed camera warning signs will be placed back on NSW roads from January, after the state government flipped on its unequivocally terrible decision to remove them.

The signs were removed in 2020 as part of the NSW government’s controversial (read: poorly planned) crack down on speeding.

Why our leaders thought removing signs warning people not to speed would decrease speeding is beyond me, but unsurprisingly, the whole plan was a spectacular failure.

There were 38,743 fines issued in 2020, before the implementation of this scheme.

In the first year after, 361,896 fines were issued — nearly 10 times as many as before. Fkn yikes!

The warning signs were then temporarily placed back onto roads this year, and what do ya know: the number of offences dropped to under 200,000. It’s almost like telling people there are cameras that will catch them speeding motivates them not to speed. Who would’ve thunk it.

NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward admitted the decision was partially due to community backlash.

“We have listened to extensive community feedback and from 1 January next year, all mobile speed cameras will include portable warning signage on the approach to, and after, enforcement sites,” she said in a statement.

“These additional warning signs will help educate drivers in real time, giving them advanced warning to slow down at these high-risk points of our road network.”

BREAKING: Government has backflipped on mobile speed camera warning signs, with signs to be reinstated from Jan 1. We have been calling for this since they first announced sign removal in Nov 2020. Speed cameras need to be about road safety not revenue raising. #nswpol — John Graham (@JohnGrahamALP) October 10, 2022

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway admitted the role warning signs play in saving motorists’ lives.

“We have had a number of instances where mobile speed cameras have parked behind trees or poles, making it difficult for drivers to be alert to a mobile speed camera operating in the area,” he said.

“Displaying warning signage on mobile speed cameras sends a message to motorists to slow down, potentially saving their life.

“In fact, around two thirds of speeding drivers or riders involved in fatal and serious injury crashes over the last five years were travelling less than 10km/h over the sign posted speed limit.

“We have heard loud and clear from the community on this issue, which is why we are making these important changes.”

I’m glad we can all agree preventing people from committing offences in the first place (and potentially dying in the process) is a better strategy than revenue raising or having “gotcha” moments with secret cameras.