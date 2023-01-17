Northern Territory Police believe missing woman Angie Fuller is alive, as the search for her enters its second week.

The 30-year-old mother of two was last seen on Monday, January 9 on the Tanami Road, about 15km west of the Stuart Highway.

NT Police Acting Superintendent Rob Engels told reporters on Sunday that police remain hopeful Fuller will be found alive.

“There are certainly water sources in the area that she can access,” he said.

“Our experts to date tell us it is survivable at this time.”

The woman’s father, Tony Fuller, told the ABC he was anxious about his daughter’s welfare, despite the police’s positivity, and that her disappearance is out of character.

“As the days pass and the hours fold, I’m more concerned about if she is out there … that the time frame is closing in on her,” he said.

“I just want her to come home.”

He said his daughter had recently moved to Alice Springs and had taken a job at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.

“She was working there and she was really enjoying it, and I could see she was eager and keen to get back,” he said.

He also slammed the videos shared by a man who claimed to be his Angie Fuller’s boyfriend, telling the ABC he’s never met him and doesn’t believe he’s dating his daughter.

Police released a statement on Tuesday advising the large-scale search and rescue operation has increased over the last week. Per the Guardian, Engels said 240sqkm have been covered.

Investigators have not confirmed whether they are treating Fuller’s disappearance as suspicious.

Fuller is described as being around 165cm tall and of medium build, with long black hair with purple streaks. She was last seen wearing a black Nike singlet and a cream skirt.

Police have urged any motorists who drove along the Tanami Road between 10pm on January 9 and 9am on January 10, and anyone with information about Angie Fuller’s whereabouts, to contact them on 131 444.